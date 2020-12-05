Police ask for public’s help to find missing Beverly teen

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Beverly teenager Saturday, officials said.

Briana Kuch, 15, was last seen on Friday at 2 p.m. on West Dane Street, officials said. She was wearing a black hoodie with a black North Face jacket, black sweatpants and black Air Jordan Sneakers.

Police said Kuch is believed to be in Lynn or somewhere else on the North Shore. Anyone with information is asked to call 978-922-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)