BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a boy reported missing in Boston Sunday.

Police said John Seto, 11, is a 4-foot 10-inch 75-pound Asian boy with brown eyes and dark hair, and was last seen on Wiltshire Road in Brighton wearing a green shirt and cargo shorts and carrying an LL Bean backpack. He is known to ride the B Line and frequents local libraries, playgrounds, the Boston College area and his friend’s house on Sumner Street in Newton, and in the past was found in the area of Park Street and Tremont Street in Boston.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brighton police station at 617-343-4256 or call 911.

