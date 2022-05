BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old, officials said.

Keyana “KJ” Jackson, 15, was last seen on May 17 in the area of Charlestown High School, police said.

She is described as 5-foot 6-inches high with blonde/brown hair.

BPD is issuing a missing person alert and asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Keyana “KJ” Jackson of Boston. She was last seen on 05/17/22 in the area of Charlestown High School. She's described as a black Hispanic female, 5’6” with blonde/brown hair. pic.twitter.com/NbJvvXEjRZ — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) May 21, 2022

