Police ask for public’s help to find missing Dedham man

Courtesy Dedham Police Department.

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who has been reported missing.

John Maida was last seen Friday, leaving his home in a grey 2014 Ford Fusion with the license plate BB233, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-326-1212.

 

