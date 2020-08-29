Police ask for public’s help to find missing Dedham man

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who has been reported missing.

John Maida was last seen Friday, leaving his home in a grey 2014 Ford Fusion with the license plate BB233, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-326-1212.

Missing Person, seeking assistance in locating. pic.twitter.com/yVT3ZTlB37 — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) August 29, 2020

