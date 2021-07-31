EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find an Easton resident who has been missing since Wednesday, officials said.

Jared Etienne was last seen leaving his house at 9 a.m. and was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. He was driving a white Toyota Camry with the license plate 1AGT67, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-230-3322.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)