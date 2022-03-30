WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager, officials said.

Alexia Gonzalez, 17, was last seen leaving Burncoat High School in an unknown vehicle, police said. She was last seen wearing gray pajamas, a gray and black sweater, dark blue crocs, and carrying a black purse, and may be in the area of Elm Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 508-799-8606.

