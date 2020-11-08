Police ask for public’s help to find missing Pittsfield girl

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old Pittsfield girl Sunday.
Roos Bajanth left her Columbus Avenue home Saturday night and has not been seen since, police said. She is described as five feet five inches tall and weighing 90 pounds, and may be wearing a brown coat, red shirt and red pajamas.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsfield police at 413-448-9700.
