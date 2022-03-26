TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Taunton woman who has been missing since Friday.

Officials said Maria Goncalves Pereira, 53, left her Beacon Street residence at approximately 5 p.m. Friday and has not been seen since. Pereira suffers from cognitive impairments which police believe impede her ability to find her way home.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Pereira is asked to call Taunton Police at 508-823-5000.

