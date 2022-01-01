STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old last seen in Stoughton.

Shaqui Barnes is from Worcester and was last seen in Stoughton on Dec. 31, officials said.

He is described as a 6-foot 3-inches and 160 pound Black teenager, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 791-344-2424.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)