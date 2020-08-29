Police ask for public’s help to find missing teens in New Hampshire

HAVERHILL, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire police are asking for the public’s help to find two teenagers Saturday.

On Saturday at noon, police received a report of a missing teenager. Emilee Zimmer, 15, of Plymouth, New Hampshire, was reported missing from Rumney, New Hampshire, where she had been staying with a family member. Emilee was seen at 8 p.m. with her boyfriend Joseph Goslant, 17, in the area of Maple Street in Haverhill, New Hampshire, police said.

Emilee was last seen wearing black shorts and a red zip-up sweatshirt, and Joseph was last seen wearing a black hat and light grey sweatpants. Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call police at 603-846-3333.

