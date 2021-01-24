Police ask for public’s help to find missing Tewksbury teenager

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager in Tewksbury.

Stacy Linksey, 15, was last seen at her home on Trull Road at 11 a.m., police said. She is described 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-851-7373.