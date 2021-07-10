WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman suffering from dementia and diabetes who was reported missing in Waltham Saturday.

Rose Marie Oscar was last seen on Cushing Street at 12:30 p.m., police said. She is described as 5 feet 3 inches and 150 pounds with grey hair, wearing a blue jacket and black pants.

Oscar frequently visits the Moody Street area, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 781-314-3600.

MISSING: ROSE MARIE OSCAR: Since 12:30pm today (last seen at 67 Cushing St). Suffers from Dementia and Diabetes. 5'3", 150lbs, gray hair, blue jacket, black pants. Known to frequent the Moody St area. If seen, please contact Waltham PD 781-314-3600. pic.twitter.com/c0t53NXoOG — Waltham MA Police (@WalthamMAPolice) July 10, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)