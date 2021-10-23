WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a disabled man reported missing in Worcester.

Marcellus “Rich” Richmond, 58, has a cognitive disability and was last seen on Thursday at 5 p.m., officials said. He lives in the area of Angela Rose Lane.

Richmond is described as a 5-foot 8-inch black man, approximately 130 pounds, bald and brown-eyed, police said. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911.

