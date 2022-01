WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old.

Savannah Carpenter was last seen near Clement Street, officials said.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Savannah Carpenter, a fifteen-year-old girl who is missing from the Clement St area. We will update when we receive more information. If you know her location, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/7w6Xz8DONR — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) January 10, 2022

