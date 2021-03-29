Police ask for public’s help to ID Brookline car break-in suspsect

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in several recent break-ins of unlocked cars.

Police say a white or light-skinned Hispanic man with short dark hair wearing a white hoodie, jeans, and white sneakers is a suspect in five of the eight car break-ins last week.

All of the cars broken into were unlocked, police said.

