CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in several recent break-ins of cars.

Police say the man is responsible for shattering the windows on nearly 20 cars parked at a Monsignor O’Brien Highway condominium complex.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators.

Can you help us identify this person?



A series of car break-ins were reported this morning at a Monsignor O’Brien Highway condominium complex. Nearly 20 vehicles were broken into after a suspect gained entry by smashing windows on each vehicle. https://t.co/qFOdBMcdr5 #CambMA pic.twitter.com/mDWVGC31SE — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) August 6, 2021

