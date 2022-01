BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man in connection with an assault in Boston Wednesday.

Officers responded to Blue Hill Avenue on Dec. 29 for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and were told a man had a knife.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)