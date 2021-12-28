BOSTON (WHDH) -

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a Boston store owner over the business’ mask policy last week, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of an assault at the N & M Market on Washington Street in Dorchester on Dec. 23 were told a man vandalized the inside of the store because of the mask policy, police said. When then the store owner confronted the man, he allegedly pepper sprayed the owner, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-343-4275.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)