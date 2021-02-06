Police ask for public’s help to ID man who allegedly robbed NH store

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store in Manchester, New Hampshire Saturday.

Officers responding to reports of a robbery at a Kelley Street store at 5 p.m. were told a man passed the clerk a note saying he was armed and demanding money, and fled the store with an unknown amount of cash, police said.

The man was described as a 5-foot 9-inch white male wearing sunglasses and a black face mask. Anyone with information is asked to call 603-668-8711

