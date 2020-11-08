Police ask for public’s help to ID suspect in alleged sexual assault at Boston Public Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in the Public Garden Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to the Public Garden for reports of an assault at 2 a.m. were told the suspect forcefully brought a woman from Bromfield Street to the Public Garden and sexually assaulted her, police said. The suspect was described as an unknown male.

No other information was immediately released. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 617-343-4400.

