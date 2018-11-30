Police ask for public’s help to identify person responsible for vandalizing Allston mural

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking the public’s help identifying the person responsible for vandalizing a mural in Allston.

At about 1:04 p.m Wednesday, police spoke to employees from Vivant Vintage on 318 Lincoln Street who reported that the mural painted on their store had been vandalized by a person using what appeared to be green spray paint, Boston police say.

According to store employees, the damage to the mural likely occurred sometime between 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 27 and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (617) 343-4256.

