Police ask for public’s help to identify suspect in indecent assault near Brigham and Women’s Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection with an alleged indecent assault and battery case near Brigham and Women’s Hospital on Thursday.

Authorities released a photo of a man wanted for questioning relative to an indecent assault and battery in the area in the area of Francis and Binney street around 8:16 a.m., police said.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-7 clean-shaven Hispanic male, around 40-50 years old, wearing a grey Under Armour tank top, jeans, and red sneakers and carrying a green Celtics jacket.

The facts and circumstances of the alleged assault remain under investigation by the Boston Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD detectives at 617-343-4400.

No further information was immediately available.

#BPDCommunityAlert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Indecent Assault and Battery Near Brigham and Women’s Hospital https://t.co/P5vIAMoZJa pic.twitter.com/s4heegoO2h — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) May 20, 2021

