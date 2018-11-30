Police ask for public’s help to identify vandal who defaced Allston mural

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking the public for help tracking down the vandal who defaced a mural in Allston.

Police responding to a reported vandalism on Lincoln Street about 1:04 p.m. spoke with employees from Vivant Vintage, who told them someone used green spray paint to ruin a mural painted on their store.

The store employees said the damage occurred between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police at 617-343-4256.

