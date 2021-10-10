STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton police are asking the public for help as they investigate a shooting that injured two people, including a teenager, on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Porter Avenue around 10:40 p.m. found two male victims at the scene, according to Stoughton police.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital. Their condition has not been released.

Police are asking Porter Street residents home security cameras to check the footage as they continue gathering evidence.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information as urged to call police at 781-344-2424.

