Police are asking the public for any security footage or cell phone videos of a deadly car crash that killed a woman last Thursday in Hopkinton.

On April 4, Destini Decoff, 26, was hit in an apparent road rage incident on Hayden Rowe Street between 6 and 6:15 p.m., near Cornell’s Irish Pub. Investigators are asking those in the area to review footage of any unusual or aggressive driving behavior during that time frame.

Ryan Sweatt, 36, of Milford, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, operating to endanger, and a marked lanes violation, in connection with the incident, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Police ask anyone with information to call Hopkinton Police Department Sergeant Gregg DeBoer at 508-497-3401.