BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly attacked a person with a hypodermic needle on a bus last week.

Police said the man assaulted someone with the needle on Nov. 17 at 12:30 p.m. on a bus at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Harrison Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-222-1050.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)