BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for assaulting a Fenway security guard.

Police said that the security guard was “sucker-punched” in the head late Wednesday afternoon by 49 Lansdowne St. The security guard as been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a white male with a stocky build and short, dark hair, wearing a navy-blue Red Sox jersey (#11 Devers), light-colored shorts and white sneakers.

#BPDCommunityAlert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Assault and Battery at Fenway Park https://t.co/abEJ9rYXid pic.twitter.com/ftWaDSBeAE — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 9, 2022

Anyone with information can contact police at (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

