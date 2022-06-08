BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for assaulting a Fenway security guard.

Police said that the security guard was “sucker-punched” in the head late Wednesday afternoon by 49 Lansdowne St. The security guard as been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a white male with a stocky build and short, dark hair, wearing a navy-blue Red Sox jersey (#11 Devers), light-colored shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information can contact police at (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox