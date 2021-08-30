BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Braintree Monday morning.

The state police Airwing assisted Braintree police as they looked for a man who allegedly demanded cash with a note at the Rockland Trust on Monday morning. The suspect was last seen fleeing down Hollis Avenue.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot 10-inch 170 pound white man wearing a white baseball cap, surgical mask, blue shirt and dark pants.

