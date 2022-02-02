METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Methuen on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the TD Bank branch on Haverhill Street around 4:45 p.m. for reports of the robbery, according to a release issued by the department.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect fled on foot down Forest Street.

He is described as a light-skinned male, who is approximately 6 feet tall, with very long hair and what may be a beard. He was last seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt, bright light blue sneakers, gray pants, a dark gray winter hat, a white undershirt, a gray face mask and thick-framed black glasses.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 978-983-8698.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)