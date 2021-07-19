DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Dartmouth police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a bank robbery Monday.

Police said the Bristol County Savings Bank on State Road was robbed by a white man who threatened the teller with a knife shortly before noontime.

The man allegedly fled the bank on foot and ran toward the nearby Walmart. No one was injured.

He is described as being approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a stocky build and brown hair. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing gray sweatpants, a hooded sweatshirt, black sneakers, and a white surgical mask.

Anyone with information should call officers at 508-910-1755.

Those who would like to remain anonymous can submit a tip to the Dartmouth Police by using their tip411 system.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox