DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Dartmouth police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a bank robbery Monday.

Police said the Bristol County Savings Bank on State Road was robbed by a white man who threatened the teller with a knife shortly before noontime.

The man allegedly fled the bank on foot and ran toward the nearby Walmart. No one was injured.

He is described as being approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a stocky build and brown hair. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing gray sweatpants, a hooded sweatshirt, black sneakers, and a white surgical mask.

Anyone with information should call officers at 508-910-1755.

Those who would like to remain anonymous can submit a tip to the Dartmouth Police by using their tip411 system.

