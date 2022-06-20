MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Malden teenager, officials said Monday.
Officials said Peterson Fontaine, 13, is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 125 pounds, with black eyes and black hair. Fontaine was last seen wearing a grey sweater and black pants.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 781-322-1212.
