BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Burlington police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man with early onset dementia.

Dana Craig, 71, was last seen leaving a Mall Road building heading toward the Middlesex Turnpike at 7:45 p.m. Sunday. He is described as having white hair and a white beard and wearing a long-sleeve blue plaid button-down shirt with dark blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 781-272-1212.

