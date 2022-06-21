NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Newton teen, officials said Tuesday.

Officials said Angela Zhou, 13, was last seen leaving the Brown Middle School on Meadowbrook Road at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday and never got on the bus home.

Zhou is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 100 pounds with brown hair and eyes, last seen wearing a white mask and white t-shirt with grey/blue pants and carrying a light-colored backpack and black tote bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-796-2123.

