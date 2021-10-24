HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) -

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager from Hampton, New Hampshire.

Police said Claire MacLarty, 17, was last seen at 8 p.m. Saturday on Towle Farm Road. She is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and black ripped jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-929-4444.

