CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a Vermont man missing in Cambridge.
Aveyen Farneth, 32, was last seen on Amory Street at 12:30 a.m. He is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and 250 pounds, last seen wearing a black T-shirt with bleach stains, black cut-off shorts and no shoes, and he does not currently have a mustache.
Anyone with information is asked to call 617-349-3300.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)