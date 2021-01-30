Police ask public’s help to ID man in connection with fatal shooting in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Boston last week.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot at Bowdoin Avenue and Washington Street at 12:40 p.m. Jan. 22 found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The woman, identified as Tasjahnaya Dance, 19, of Boston, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police released photos of a man wanted in connection to the shooting and asked anyone with information to call 617-343-4470.

