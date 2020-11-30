Police ask public’s help to ID suspect in Ayer convenience store robbery

AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly robbed an Ayer convenience store Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a robbery at Alltown Fresh on Harvard Road at 8:10 p.m. were told a man came into the store and demanded the cashier give him money from the register, police said. The man allegedly fled down Harvard Road toward the rotary.

The suspect was described as a Black man between 5 feet and 5 feet 3 inches tall, wearing a white hoodie and a black mask that covered his head and face. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-772-8200.

