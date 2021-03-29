Police ask public’s help to ID suspect in break-ins of unlocked cars in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in several break-ins of unlocked cars.

Police said a white or light-skinned Hispanic man with short dark hair wearing a white hoodie, jeans and white sneakers is a suspect in five of eight car break-ins last week.

All of the cars broken into were unlocked, police said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)