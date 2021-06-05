BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man in connection with two indecent assaults in West Roxbury on Saturday.

Officers responding to 1230 VFW Parkway at 11:30 a.m. were told a man assaulted two people inside a business. The suspect was described as a heavyset Hispanic man with short dark hair wearing a gray polo shirt with stripes, police said.

The man was last scene running toward Baker Street, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-343-4400.

