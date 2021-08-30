BOSTON (WHDH) -

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a car involved in a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting in Mattapan earlier in the month.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 12 Woodbole St. around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 22 found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died of his wounds.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the car is asked to call police at 617-343-4470.

