Police ask public’s help to identify owner of dog that allegedly bit toddler in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the owner of a dog that allegedly bit a toddler in Framingham Saturday.

Officers responding to reports of a dog bite at Danforth Park at 11 a.m. were told a dog bit a 2-year-old, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-872-1212.

We are looking to identify the people and their dog in the attached pictures. Today, around 11:00 am, May 15th the dog bit a 2-year-old toddler in the area of Danforth Park. Please contact the Framingham Police at 508-872-1212 if you have any information. pic.twitter.com/NBWmKiNwQt — Framingham Police (@FraminghamPD) May 16, 2021

