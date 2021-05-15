Police ask public’s help to identify owner of dog that allegedly bit toddler in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the owner of a dog that allegedly bit a toddler in Framingham Saturday.

Officers responding to reports of a dog bite at Danforth Park at 11 a.m. were told a dog bit a 2-year-old, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-872-1212.

 

