NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police have asked residents near Bellcrest Road in Nashua, N.H. to shelter in place after gunshots were reported in the area, officials said.

At 12:37 p.m., the Nashua Police Department posted an announcement on X noting a heavy police presence in the neighborhood.

Officers said they will update the public when the incident is “under control.”

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

