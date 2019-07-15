Police ask residents to stop flushing drugs down toilet, warn of ‘methed up’ animals

(WHDH) — A Tennessee resident was recently caught trying to flush methamphetamine down a toilet, prompting the most unusual of warnings from police.

Officers with the Loretto Police Department recently executed a search warrant and caught a drug suspect in the act of dumping drugs and other paraphernalia in the toilet, officials said.

After the suspect was booked on an array of charges, police took to Facebook to share a simple message: “Folks…please don’t flush your drugs m’kay.”

Police explained that flushed drugs end up in retention ponds, posing a risk to wildlife.

“When you send something down the sewer pipe it ends up in our retention ponds for processing before it is sent downstream. Now our sewer guys take great pride in releasing water that is cleaner than what is in the creek, but they are not really prepared for meth,” the department said in a post. “Ducks, Geese, and other fowl frequent our treatment ponds and we shudder to think what one all hyped up on meth would do.”

The department even warned about “meth-gators” terrorizing the area.

“Furthermore, if it made it far enough we could create meth-gators in Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River down in North Alabama. They’ve had enough methed up animals the past few weeks without our help,” the department wrote.

Police say they hope residents will properly dispose of all unwanted drugs, including prescription pills.

