Police asking for help finding Chicopee runaway

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Chicopee police are turning to the public for help finding a 14-year-old girl who they say ran away from her house Sunday night.

Jiana Minaya ran away from her Willamansett home about 9:15 p.m., according to a post on the Chicopee Police Department’s Facebook page.

She is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, and was last seen wearing jeans, a gray sweatshirt, and black and white sneakers.

She has brown hair that is dyed partially red.

Anyone who has been in contact with her or who may know her whereabouts is urged to call Chicopee police at 413-594-1740.

