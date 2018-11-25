Police ask for help finding missing Roxbury teen

ROYALSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Police say Sherron Allen, of Roxbury, was last seen on Dudley Street on Saturday afternoon.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, and black Nike sneakers with the words “Just Do It” in orange.

Allen is about six feet tall, weighing 150 pounds.

Police ask anyone with information regarding Allen’s whereabouts to contact detectives at 617-343-4275. Those wishing to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).