Police asking for help identifying Brighton sexual assault suspects

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Brighton early Friday morning.

The suspects allegedly forced the woman into an alley near Reedsdale and Linden streets at knifepoint before sexually assaulting her and then fleeing on foot, police say.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male who is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and between 23 and 25 years old. He has a closely trimmed beard and an earring in one ear. He was armed with a knife, police say.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male who is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and also between 23 and 25 years old. He is said to be clean-shaven.

The two alternated speaking Spanish and English during the assault, according to police.

The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is encouraging anyone who may have been victimized by these suspects to come forward and contact the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit at 617-343-4400.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

