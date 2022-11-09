BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an “unprovoked attack” on a female at the MBTA’s Park Street station on Tuesday.
The alleged assault occurred around 9 p.m.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Transit Police Detectives at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.
No additional information was immediately available.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)