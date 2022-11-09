BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an “unprovoked attack” on a female at the MBTA’s Park Street station on Tuesday.

The alleged assault occurred around 9 p.m.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Transit Police Detectives at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.

No additional information was immediately available.

ID Wanted: Person of Interest in an unprovoked assault on a female at #MBTA Park Street Station. 11/08 at 9PM. Please contact our Detectives at 617-222-1050 or anonymous text to 873873 w/any info you have. TY pic.twitter.com/NVq2SBH0be — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) November 9, 2022

