Police asking for help identifying suspects in Southie beating caught on camera

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying two people in connection with a vicious beating in Southie early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported assault and battery in progress in the area of 408 E. Third St. about 1:15 a.m. spoke with the victim, who said he had just been kicked and punched by two people after a verbal confrontation over loud noise, according to Boston police.

The first suspect is described as a white man with blonde hair who was about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and was wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

The second suspect was a white man with black hair who was wearing a black polo shirt and blue jeans.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4742.

Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word TIP to CRIME (27463).

