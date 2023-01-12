BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate Reyna Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as a Hispanic female who is 5 fett, 5 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Morales Rojas was last seen Nov. 26 when she was entering a motor vehicle in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston an dropped off in Somerville.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or A-7 Detectives at (617) 343-4328.

If you would prefer to share information anonymously you can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463)

