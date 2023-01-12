BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate Reyna Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as a Hispanic female who is 5 fett, 5 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Morales Rojas was last seen Nov. 26 when she was entering a motor vehicle in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston an dropped off in Somerville.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or A-7 Detectives at (617) 343-4328.

If you would prefer to share information anonymously you can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463)

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox