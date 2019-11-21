Police asking for help in search for missing NH man

PEMBROKE, N.H. (WHDH) - Pembroke, New Hampshire police are turning to the public for help finding a missing man.

Tre Rouse, 24, was last seen Nov. 15 driving a gold/beige Jeep Cherokee with New Hampshire plate 4660164.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pembroke police at 603-485-3421.

